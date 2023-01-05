Comedian Chris D’Elia’s Gig Scrapped Amid Outrage Over New Allegations
NOPE
Comedian Chris D’Elia’s upcoming show in Los Angeles has been scrapped following new sexual misconduct allegations, Rolling Stone reports. D’Elia, accused in 2020 of preying on underage girls and using his status to solicit nude photos, was meant to have a gig at Hollywood Improv on Jan. 11 as part of a nationwide tour. But both Hollywood Improv and D’Elia’s website quietly removed that date from the schedule late Tuesday, according to the report. The venue confirmed the cancellation in comments to Rolling Stone. While D’Elia has long denied any wrongdoing after the allegations against him went public in 2020, a YouTube documentary was released in December that detailed the original accusations and revealed new ones. The documentary stoked anger among critics who say D’Elia never faced any consequences for his alleged behavior. Several of those critics took to social media to call for a protest outside Hollywood Improv on the eve of D’Elia’s planned show.