Chris Rock Goes After Anti-Vaxxers: ‘You Dumb Kyrie Motherf*cker!’
HIT ‘EM WHERE IT HURTS
If anyone was unclear about how Chris Rock feels about anti-vaxxers, attend one of his standup shows, and you’ll get an answer. TMZ reports that he took aim at ridiculous anti-vaxxers, specifically Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, during a Wednesday concert in New York featuring several bands and comedians. Posing a question to the crowd, he said: “Where’s my anti-vaxxers at?” Though New York City’s vaccine mandate requires those who attend shows to have gotten the jab, some people in the audience cheered, to which Rock responded: “You dumb, Kyrie motherf*cker!”
Rock performed not far away from the Barclays Center, home to the Nets. Before exiting the stage, he made one last J&J vaccine joke before introducing The Strokes, according to TMZ. Rock, who is vaccinated, recently recovered from a breakthrough case of COVID.