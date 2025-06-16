‘Joe Rogan’ Regular Backtracks on Supporting Trump and Calls for His Impeachment Instead

Comedian Dave Smith backtracked on his support for President Donald Trump in an interview Monday, describing it as a “bad calculation” and calling for his impeachment.

Joining hosts Saagar Enjeti and Krystal Ball in a new segment of YouTube program Breaking Points, Smith condemned Trump’s handling of the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran and expressed remorse over supporting him during the 2024 presidential election.

"I supported him last year," Smith, a libertarian, said. "I apologize for doing so. It was a bad calculation. At the time it seemed like the right one. He should be impeached and removed."

Trump has maintained that Israel and Iran “will make a deal.” Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Smith, a frequent guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast, went on to describe Trump’s involvement in Israel and Iran’s conflict as an “absolute betrayal of everything that he ran and campaigned on.”

“Trump is going to lose his coalition over this,” Smith said, referring to the president’s past promises to end international wars. “There are a lot of us that simply will not go along with this.”

Israel launched a “preemptive” strike on Iran last week over concerns of the country’s nuclear program. Iran has denied those concerns and has maintained that its program is for peaceful purposes only.

The two forces have since entered their fourth day of conflict, with Trump maintaining that he hopes to broker a deal between them despite being wary that the U.S. “could get involved.”

In a Truth Social post Saturday, Trump warned: “The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!”

He later reiterated in a separate Truth Social post Sunday that “Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal” and “many calls and meetings [are] now taking place.”

“I do a lot, and never get credit for anything,” the president continued. “But that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”