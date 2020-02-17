Comedian Drew Carey on Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick's Death: ‘I Am Overcome With Grief’

Drew Carey says he is “overcome with grief” after learning that ex-fiancee Amie Harwick plunged to her death over the weekend, allegedly after a struggle with an ex-boyfriend. “Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist,” he wrote in a statement. “I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.” Harwick, a sex therapist, and Carey were briefly engaged in 2018. She found seriously injured under a third-floor balcony early Saturday and later died at the hospital. The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Gareth Pursehouse, 41, on suspicion of murder.