A comedian and legal content creator covering the last day of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday went viral after her brutal takedown of Ann Coulter for calling vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s son Gus Walz “weird.” And now she tells the Daily Beast that she has “always hated” the conservative provocateur.

Elizabeth Booker Houston posted a video on TikTok in which she cooly called out Coulter and joked that the far-right commentator looked as if she had already “died 10 years ago.”

“And is decomposing, and still dyes her hair with peroxide in the motherf---ing sink. What the f--- do you know about raising children, OK?” she asked in the video. “Childless monkey women for Trump, that’s exactly what you are.”

Houston, who describes herself as a a “survivor of the legal profession” and “lover of public health,” said the clip’s exposure has resulted in a “huge boost in followers” on X. It has been shared more than 50K times on TikTok.

Actor Bette Middler also used the clip to respond to Coulter, simply tweeting, “WELL!!” on X.

In an email to the Daily Beast, Houston said the clip’s popularity has helped her sell more tickets to an upcoming comedy show as well. And there is more to come from her.

“This is not my first ‘clapback’ video, and it certainly won’t be the last,” she said. “I always enjoy when a video like this gets a lot of exposure, but I hope the new followers stick around for my other political and legal content.”

She added, “I always try to be entertaining, but I want to be informative as well.”

When asked about her history with Coulter, Houston responded: “Yes, I’ve always hated Ann Coulter. The only good thing she has ever done was give ‘The Boondocks’ an idea for a bada-- episode.”

Acknowledging her sudden surge in popularity, Houston wrote on X: “Holy s---, I gained a lot of followers today. Y’all really hate Ann Coulter, too, huh?”