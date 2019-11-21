Jeff Ross Nails Gordon Sondland, Roasts Trump on ‘Kimmel’

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah may have been the first to take note of Gordon Sondland’s striking doppelgänger, referring to him last month as “ambassador to the EU and Jeff Ross stunt double.”

But it was Jimmy Kimmel who scored a cameo from the Roastmaster General Wednesday night when Ross appeared as Sondland for an “exclusive” interview with the late-night host. And naturally, Ross’ Sondland began by roasting President Trump.

“He’s angrier than Greta Thunberg in a Hyundai dealership” he began. “He’s angrier than Jim Jordan with an expired Rogaine coupon. He’s angrier than Mike Pence seeing a woman dance on a Sunday.”

Asked if he believes Trump committed a crime, Ross answered, “A crime? The guy’s committed more crimes than Jeffrey Epstein at an American Girl Doll store. The president’s more red-handed than Robert Kraft’s masseuse, who I know personally. He’s more crooked than Michael Jackson’s penis, allegedly.”

“The only thing he’s obstructed more than justice are his own arteries,” he continued, before explaining how he got his ambassadorship in the first place. “Have you heard of money?” he asked. “I gave Trump a lot of that and he made me the ambassador. That’s how it works. It’s called a quid pro quo, Jimmy, Google it.”

