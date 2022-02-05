Comedian Jimmy Carr Blasted for Holocaust Joke on Netflix Special

CHEAT SHEET
Comedian Jimmy Carr is under fire after a clip from his Netflix special, in which he makes a joke about Holocaust victims, began circulating online. “When people talk about the Holocaust, they talk about the tragedy of 6 million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine. But they never mention the thousands of Gypsies that were killed by the Nazis,” he said in his act, according to NBC News. “No one ever wants to talk about that, because no one ever wants to talk about the positives.” The Auschwitz Memorial is among the groups that have condemned Carr’s joke. The British-Irish standup, who is known for his dark humor, has not publicly commented.