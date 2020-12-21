Comedian John Mulaney Checks Into Rehab for Cocaine and Alcohol Abuse
‘FINALLY GETTING SOME HELP’
Stand-up comedian John Mulaney, who spent years writing for Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy Award in 2018 for his stand-up special Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, has reportedly checked himself into a Pennsylvania rehab facility to receive treatment for cocaine and alcohol abuse. According to a Page Six source: “John’s friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health. His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic. He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab.”
Mulaney, who hosted SNL for the fourth time just days before the 2020 election and has been moonlighting as a writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers in recent weeks, has previously spoken about his struggles with drugs and alcohol and first got sober at age 23. He recently became a mentor of sorts for SNL cast member Pete Davidson, explaining on the show, “I have been spending time with Pete to try to show him that you can have a life in comedy that is not insane. A sober, domestic life.”