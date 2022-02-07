‘Tired of Fighting’: Is This Leslie Jones’ Last Olympics?

Leslie Jones announced on Monday that she might be backing away from her beloved social-media commentary of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

The comedian has been live-tweeting the Olympics since the Summer Games in 2016—and the internet has been very much here for it. But after some of her videos were blocked, she vowed that she would not stay anywhere where she is “not welcomed.”

“I’m starting to feel like this should be my last Olympics I live-tweet. I know, I know: Another celebrity bitching,” she wrote in an image posted on Instagram.

“But I’m tired of fighting the folks who don’t want me to do it. They block my videos, and they get folks who think they can do it like me. I love the athletes, and they love me doing it, and I know y’all love it. But now, it’s just gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me. So, I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love. #UpToYallNow.”

Jones captioned the image: “Leslie Jones does not stay anywhere I’m not welcomed.”

The comedian wasn’t clear about who her message was directed toward, but she made some comments about NBC, the official broadcaster of the Olympics, restricting her videos.

“I have watched Olympics since I could walk lol,” she posted on Instagram and wrote on Twitter. “Me and my dad. So this is from my heart. Y’all should be asking @NBCSports why they don’t see that. And think they can replace me with just anyone. Again not saying I was first just saying it’s frustrating. @TeamUSA.”

Fans quickly showed their support for Jones on social media, with some insisting it’s the only Olympics commentary they want to watch.

“Your commentary and live tweets are a DELIGHT!! They are, in fact, the only thing that makes me want to go and watch @NBC’s actual coverage of the Olympics,” a follower posted on Twitter. “Your wonder at these athletes’ achievements is so genuine, joyous, and infectious. They should be PAYING, not punishing!”

“Hey, NBC, fuck off with that trash and give Leslie the props she deserves,” a Twitter user responded to Jones’ announcement. “Y’all would have never had as brilliant an idea as having a comedian live tweet the Olympics if she hadn’t done it first! You'll never be as good at it either.” Jones retweeted the comment.

“Yeah, your commentary is great, and you should be doing this on Peacock like Snoop and Kev!” actress Holly Robinson Peete wrote under the Instagram post.

“You think Kevin and Snoop give a fuck about athletes and Olympics?” Jones responded. “Honestly, I think this should be my last one. It’s frustrating.”

Jones’ commentary was so popular during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro that NBC brought her along to cover the Games, USA Today reported. However, her support from the network seemingly faltered when NBC officially hired Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg to cover the 2020 Summer Games.

Nonetheless, the comedian has consistently tweeted and posted videos with her hilarious commentary since the 2022 Winter Games started on Feb. 4.

“Y’all know what this is!! LET’S GO. @TeamUSA #ImReady,” she captioned her first Instagram video of the Games, showing off a patriotic outfit while singing her own rendition of the “Rocky” theme song.

“Confession… this is the only coverage of the Olympics I’m watching,” someone commented under the post.

“I love you. We need your commentary,” another wrote with a series of hearts and an American flag emoji.

“NBC is truly missing out,” a third wrote.

“Doesn’t NBC know that Leslie Jones reacting to the Olympics is the reason why some people even watch the broadcast to begin with?” a Twitter user posted.

Neither Jones’ team nor NBC immediately responded to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.