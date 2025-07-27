Comedian Reveals Price to Play Taylor Swift Song at his Show
Marc Maron has revealed just how much it cost to cover one of Taylor Swift’s hit songs in his new stand-up show, Panicked. Talking to Vulture about getting the rights to cover the song Bigger Than the Whole Sky from Taylor Swift’s album Midnights, Maron, 61, revealed: “I think it came out to $50K, around that. I did everything I could to get the joke in front of her.” The comedian agreed that it was a “good” price for the hit—but later explained that the $50,000 only bought him 60 seconds of it. Maron first went to co-writer Jack Antonoff, texting the musician and admitting that he was “running out of money” on the project and would likely end up paying for the rights out of his own pocket. Thankfully, it all came together in the end. “It was doable. We made enough money,” Maron said, explaining that he couldn’t imagine the show going on without the song.