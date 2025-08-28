Comedian Pauly Shore Cries After Shock Health Diagnosis
Comedian Pauly Shore has urged his fans to get their health checked after a preventative scan revealed a benign tumor in his pancreas. Shore, 57, posted a video from hospital on his Instagram account on Wednesday after an operation where surgeons “took the little gremlin out of me.” The Encino Man star said he was “bored” three months ago and had a scan to look for everything from aneurysms to Alzheimer’s. A week later, doctors called after spotting the tumor. “Thankfully, my tumor was benign, it might have been there for 15 to 20 years,” Shore said. “It wasn’t an emergency, but my doctor felt removing it was the right thing to do. Mentally, it really messed with me. Knowing there was a tumor inside me… Could it grow? Burst? Turn into something worse?” At one point in the video, after talking about the successful operation last week to remove the growth, an emotional Shore starts to cry, saying, “It’s been tough”. He says the “aftermath” of abdominal surgery meant he lost five pounds, adding, “It’s been a lot.” The actor said he is now “healing” and offered advice to his 640,000 followers hoping he may be able to save a life, stating, “Anyone watching this get a scan, ’cos you never know what the f--- is in your body, ’cos I didn’t know.”