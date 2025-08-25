Comedian Reggie Carroll, 52, Killed in Shooting
Comedian Reggie Carroll has died after being shot in Southaven, Mississippi. He was 52. Officers were responding to an isolated shooting in Southaven, a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee, Wednesday when they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, later identified as Carroll, according to the Southaven Police Department. Carroll was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. One male is in custody and has been charged with Carroll’s murder, police said. Officials have not addressed a possible motive, and the case remains under investigation. Hailing from Baltimore, Carroll was a seasoned comic who performed across the country, including touring with Oscar-winning actress and comedian Mo’Nique, who paid tribute to him in a video. “This is why I say treat people the best you can, because you never know if you’ll see them again,” said Mo’nique. “I had an amazing time being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time. So I have no sad tears, because all of our times together was amazing.”