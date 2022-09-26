Comedian Fired After Allegedly Using N-Word Multiple Times on Cruise
Bon Voyage
A stand-up comic has been fired after allegedly using the N-word multiple times during a set on a Carnival cruise ship. The incident first came to light last week, after a TikTok user posted a clip of Rob O’Reilly on stage. In the video, the comedian tells the crowd, “Do you remember the whole thing about if you’re easily offended get the fuck out?” The line was met with overwhelming cheers, though not everyone was happy. Traveler Pamela Frilot says O’Reilly used the slur multiple times. She says she wasn’t able to record it because the audience was told to refrain from filming the show. Carnival has responded by cancelling all of O’Reilly’s upcoming performances and banning him from their cruises, TMZ reports. His Twitter account has since been deactivated. O’Reilly has appeared on Last Comic Standing and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, according to his IMDb page. He’s also credited as a writer on 30 episodes of MTV’s Ridiculousness.