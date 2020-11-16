CHEAT SHEET
Comedian Sinbad Recovering From a Stroke
Comedian and actor Sinbad has suffered a stroke, his family told The Hollywood Reporter. There were no details on how severely the 64-year-old star—known for his stand-up specials, TV shows like A Different World and movies including Houseguest—was affected. “It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” reads the family’s statement. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.”