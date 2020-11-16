Comedian Sinbad Recovering From a Stroke

CHEAT SHEET
    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    John Sciulli/Getty

    Comedian and actor Sinbad has suffered a stroke, his family told The Hollywood Reporter. There were no details on how severely the 64-year-old star—known for his stand-up specials, TV shows like A Different World and movies including Houseguest—was affected. “It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” reads the family’s statement. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.”

