Comedian Tim Heidecker ‘Auditions’ to Play JD Vance on SNL

Steve Martin may have preemptively turned down the chance to play Governor Tim Walz on Saturday Night Live this fall—despite what the internet demanded. But in the race to portray the vice presidential candidate on the other side of the aisle, one comedian has officially thrown his hat in the ring.

During his “Office Hours” YouTube show this week, comedian Tim Heidecker acknowledged the surge of support from his fans, or as he called it, facetiously, “a huge outcry, a huge movement, I would say, to get me to play JD Vance, perhaps on SNL?”

Grabbing a suit and some eyeliner to complete the look, Heidecker proceeded to “audition” for the role on tape. “A lot of crap that happened to me lately, a lot of crap that happened on the road that is kind of effed up,” he began, echoing Vance’s signature complaining mode. “In other words, people were kind of rude to me online, I noticed.”

During the performance, Heidecker got real-time notes from his guest on the show, former MADtv cast member Will Sasso, before pulling out a bottle of Diet Mountain Dew and awkwardly taking some swigs.

Heidecker, best known for his cult hit Adult Swim show Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, was previously included on The Daily Beast’s list of possible guest stars who could play Vance on SNL this fall alongside Zach Galifianakis, Aidy Bryant, Taran Killam and others.