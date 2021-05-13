Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Dropped by Agents After Asian Slur
NOT OK
Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe has been dropped by his talent agent after a video of him calling an Asian comedian a racial slur went viral. Hinchcliffe, a frequent guest on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, and a prolific writer for the Comedy Central Roast events, was being brought on stage in Austin, Texas last week by fellow comedian Peng Dang. Dang, who is of Chinese heritage, gave Hinchcliffe a rousing introduction, but when the 36-year-old comic took the stage, he called Dang a “fucking chink,” and did a series of racist impressions. Dang tweeted the video on Tuesday, with the caption “Last week in Austin, I got to bring up Tony Hinchcliffe. This is what he said. Happy Asian (AAPI) Heritage Month!” In response, Hinchcliffe’s agents at William Morris Endeavor dropped him. Dang said he was so shaken up by the experience he had to “step outside during the performance.”