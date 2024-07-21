Comedian Says Vance Told Him Trump Was a Threat to U.S.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.

Self-professed “liberal redneck” comedian Trae Crowder has roasted his fellow “hillbilly” J.D. Vance, calling him a bootlicker for Donald Trump.

Crowder recalled hanging out with Vance back in 2016 where they spent time drinking together and complaining about how dangerous Trump would be for America.

“Y’all in 2016 Trump rose, I went viral, J.D.’s book came out… we got to know each other a little bit. He came to my show, hung out afterwards, went to a bar,” Crowder said. “All we talked about the whole time was the existential threat we agreed Trump posed to the American people. While I was not charmed by the man—in fact it was like pounding beers with a spreadsheet—I did leave there thinking at least there’s some sane Republicans left.”

Crowder attacked Vance turning on his own people and for agreeing to campaign alongside Trump, a man he once called “America’s Hitler.”

“Nobody tongue polishes a boot heel like this motherfucker,” Crowder said about Vance. “The only reason any of us know who J.D. is, is because he is bought, paid for, and wholly owned by Peter Thiel. Peter Thiel, the billionaire whose current pet project is military AI. So yeah, if you thought Dick Chaney and Halliburton was bad, you just wait till my boy Jim Dave unleashes his sugar daddy’s armada of autonomous murder drones on Gaza. Alright. Fuck J.D. Vance.”

The New Abnormal team said Crowder had nailed it.

“I have not heard anything this pitch perfect in a long time,” said co-host Andy Levy.

“Yeah, it was brilliant,” said fellow co-host Danielle Moodie. “I love this man so much.”

“I would say if the DNC doesn’t invite [Crowder] to give this exact little monologue in primetime at the convention, they have fucked up,” Levy said.

