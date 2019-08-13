CHEAT SHEET
OUT WITH IT
Comedian Whitney Cummings Posts Nipple Pic to Defy Extortionists
Comedian Whitney Cummings has posted a photograph of herself in a bath showing her nipple on social media to defy “foolish dorks” who she says are attempting to blackmail her with the image. The image is screengrabbed from a video that she herself accidentally and briefly posted to Instagram earlier this year, and which was screengrabbed by those attempting to extort her. “When a woman in the public eye is extorted, we have to spend time, money and energy dealing with it, hiring lawyers and security experts, and living with a pit in our stomach about when and how we will be humiliated,” Cummings wrote on Twitter. “Y’all can have my nipple, but not my time or money anymore.” In June, actress Bella Thorne released intimate and personal pictures in a similar attempt to disarm extortionists.