1

Mel Brooks Working on TV Reboot of Iconic Comedy on Eve of Turning 99

IT’S ALIVE!
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 06.25.25 11:28PM EDT 
Mel Brooks attends the "Spaceballs" screening during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 21, 2024 in Hollywood.
Mel Brooks attends the "Spaceballs" screening during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 21, 2024 in Hollywood. Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM

Mel Brooks, who turns 99 on Saturday, is working on a TV adaptation of his Oscar-nominated 1974 comedy horror film Young Frankenstein. FX is developing Very Young Frankenstein as a TV series with Brooks as one of the executive producers. Inspired by Young Frankenstein, The Hollywood Reporter reports that while no one is ready to discuss the details of the project, it is close to landing a pilot at FX. In addition to Brooks, the project will involve What We Do in the Shadows’ producers Taika Waititi, Stefani Robinson, and Garrett Basch. Young Frankenstein, a parody of the horror genre, starred the late Gene Wilder in the title role. It ranked at No. 13 on the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 Funniest American Movies of All Time. Earlier this month, Amazon MGM set a 2027 release for a sequel to another Brooks classic, 1987’s Spaceballs. Brooks’ most recent TV appearance was in comedian Phil Rosenthal’s Somebody Feed Phil reality show, which aired last week. In a You Tube chat with Rosenthal released yesterday, Brooks joked he would struggle to attend a new production of his hit musical The Producers in the U.K. “It’s very difficult for me to get from the living room to the kitchen,” Brooks said. He is one of only 21 people to obtain EGOT status, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

2
NYC Dems’ Pick for Mayor Told Mom to Pass on ‘Harry Potter’ Movie
JUST SAY NO
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.25.25 7:55PM EDT 
Published 06.25.25 7:54PM EDT 
New York mayoral candidate State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) speaks to supporters during an election night gathering.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

During his meteoric rise to become the presumptive Democratic nominee for New York City Mayor, Zohran Mamdani garnered endorsements from Hollywood stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Ava DuVernay. However, Mamdani’s connection to the silver screen runs much deeper: his mother, Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, has credited him with offering advice at several key moments of her illustrious career. Nair gained critical acclaim early on in her career with the 1988 indie Salaam Bombay!, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. This led to a number of bigger opportunities, including an offer to direct Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the fifth film in the boy wizard’s big-screen franchise. But it was Mamdani, then just 14 years old, who encouraged his mother to follow her heart and direct The Namesake instead. That 2006 movie, which focused on a family of first-generation Indian immigrants, was further shaped by the future mayoral candidate when he convinced his mom to watch Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, a movie he loved, and consider casting Kal Penn in the leading role. “It was a valuable, beautiful piece of advice,” Nair said when asked about Mamdani’s counsel in a recent interview. As he grew older, the creative relationship between Mamdani and Nair even evolved into one of active collaboration. In the late 2010s, while attempting to launch a rap career under the memorable moniker “Young Cardamom,” Mamdani recorded a rap song, “#1 Spice,” which made the soundtrack of Nair’s 2016 biopic, Queen of Katwe.

Read it at Variety

3
Kevin Spacey’s Subtle Dig at ‘Those Who Rushed to Judgement’
CAREER OF CARDS
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.25.25 7:11PM EDT 
Kevin Spacey.
Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Kevin Spacey, two-time Oscar winner and former star in House of Cards and Se7en, says he forgives “those who rushed to judgment” when he was first accused of sexual assault by multiple men in 2017. However, he added that he is “not seeking them out to collaborate.” Spacey’s comments were part of his acceptance speech at the Italian Global Series Festival, where he received a Maximo Excellence Award. He praised Italian director Franco Nero for having “the guts” to cast Spacey in his independent film The Man Who Drew God. Spacey, who was acquitted of sexual assault in the U.K. against four men two years ago, and found not liable in his U.S. civil case. has spent the past few years addressing his legal issues. After the allegations were made public by his accusers, which included eight people who worked on House of Cards, Netflix dropped Spacey from the last season and suspended his Gore Vidal biopic. Spacey was also replaced by Chrispher Plummer in Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World. Now he faces a new lawsuit from U.K. actor Ruari Cannon, of which Spacey has denied. Spacey, whose accusers number over 15, maintains that his past conduct, if inappropriate, has never verged on illegal. However, Spacey still plans on joining other projects.

Read it at Deadline

4
‘The Social Network’ Sequel in Development 15 Years After Original Movie
PART II
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.25.25 6:29PM EDT 
Justin Timberlake (L), Aaron Sorkin (C), and Jessie Eisenberg (R)
Justin Timberlake, Aaron Sorkin, and Jessie Eisenberg at a screening of "The Social Network" in 2010 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Fans of The Social Network, rejoice! Sony is officially developing a feature-length sequel to the 2010 film, which chronicled the rise of Facebook under Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg). Aaron Sorkin, who wrote the Oscar-winning 2010 screenplay, will return as screenwriter while also stepping in as director for David Fincher, who helmed the first film. Casting details remain under wraps, so it’s still unknown if Eisenberg will reprise his Oscar-nominated role. However, we do know that the sequel will be inspired by “The Facebook Files,” a series of articles in The Wall Street Journal about the platform’s last decade of scandals. Rest assured, from proliferating rampant misinformation and shaping election outcomes to data harvesting scandals and allegations of inciting genocide, the last 15 years in Facebook’s history have given Sorkin plenty to cover. The Oscar-winner, who has been publicly contemplating a sequel for years, has also said he blames Facebook’s influence for inciting the January 6 riots. One person who probably won’t rejoice at the sequel news: the real Mark Zuckerberg who, like Sorkin, is also still thinking about this 15-year-old film. Just three months ago, the tech giant publicly slammed Sorkin’s 2010 screenplay for getting the “whole narrative arc... completely wrong.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

5
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Torn After Contestant Reveals Surprising Link to Final Clue
NEPO BABY?
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.25.25 4:27PM EDT 
Emily Croke
Emily Croke on a Monday, June 23 episode of 'Jeopardy!' Jeopardy

Jeopardy! crowned a new daily champion on Monday, and a surprising connection to the final clue put her over the finish line. Contestant Emily Croke secured her victory when she correctly answered a clue about Folger Shakespeare Library founders Henry Clay and Emily Jordan Folger. But for Croke, the excitement didn’t stop with her win. “That’s my great-great-great Aunt Emily!” exclaimed the contestant. The reveal took everyone, including host Ken Jennings, by surprise. “Emily Folger, the one we mentioned in the clue, is the person you, Emily Croke, are named after?” asked Jennings, getting a nod from Croke in return. While the studio audience seemed delighted over Croke’s fortunate coincidence, fans were more divided when the clip hit Jeopardy’s Instagram. Some fans kept the congratulations rolling, celebrating Croke’s “ancestral power” and extraordinary luck, while one critical viewer asked, “How is anyone not a family member supposed to deduce the correct reply? What am I missing?” “Conflict of interest,” wrote another, while a third drew comparisons to the 1994 film Quiz Show, in which game show producers manipulate results behind the scenes. Others merely expressed cynicism, writing, “Hmm… I wonder what controls are going to be put in place because of this one.”

Read it at People

6
LeAnn Rimes ‘Panicked’ After Teeth Fall Out Mid-Performance
DENTAL DISASTER
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 06.25.25 3:48PM EDT 
LeAnn Rimes.
LeAnn Rimes recounted the experience of having her teeth fly out of her mouth on stage. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Country singer LeAnn Rimes “panicked” when her teeth fell out of her mouth in the middle of a performance over the weekend, she revealed in candid TikTok video. Rimes, 42, said she felt a “pop” while singing her 1996 hit “One Way Ticket.” Next thing she knew, the dental bridge ordinarily at the front of her mouth had flown out. “To which I panicked and said ‘hold, on!’ and ran to the side of the stage,” Rimes recalled. She “popped” the bridge back in and kept on singing. The country icon said, though, that she had to “get real with everyone” in the audience by letting them in on what was going. For the rest of the performance, she was holding her teeth in her mouth with her hand as she sang. “I never knew how many ‘Fs’ and ‘Ths’ and ‘Shs’ that I have in my songs,” Rimes joked. Although the moment was “embarrassing” at first, Rimes took the mishap in stride. “It was the most epic experience ever,” she said. “I don’t usually have firsts in my career—that was a first, and hopefully a last.”

@leannrimes

story time… the show must go on 🦷

♬ original sound - LeAnn Rimes Cibrian

7
Trump’s Border Czar Claims Death Threats Have Driven Him From Wife
DISPLACED
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.25.25 5:28PM EDT 
Published 06.25.25 2:50PM EDT 
White House border czar Tom Homan speaks to members of the media as he walks back towards the West Wing of the White House following a television interview on May 29, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan says he has received so much hate for his positions on immigration that he is unable to live safely with his family. In a podcast interview with the New York Post, Homan said that “I don’t see my family very much. My wife’s living separately from me right now.” The immigration chief blamed the high number of “outrageous” death threats he’s received during his tenure. Homan has presided over more than 25,000 arrests and 70,000 deportations, according to government statistics. During the first Trump administration, Homan was acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from 2017-2018, a tenure which led one journalist to describe him as the “intellectual father” of the administration’s family-separation policy. Homan also discussed the second Trump administration’s immigration policies on the podcast, claiming that it has created “the most secure border in the history of this nation.” “I wake up everyday like a kid in the candy store,” he said. “I got the greatest president of my lifetime down the hall.”

Read it at The Hill

8
Mariska Hargitay Says Super-Fan Broke the News About Family Secret
‘HOW COULD I NOT KNOW?’
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.25.25 3:28PM EDT 
Published 06.25.25 3:06PM EDT 
Mariska Hargitay (L) and Mickey Hargitay (R)
Mariska Hargitay and Mickey Hargitay at the "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" 100th Episode Party in New York. J. Countess/WireImage for Universal Television Productions

A month after her documentary My Mom Jayne revealed the identity of her biological father, Mariska Hargitay is sharing the stunning story of how she discovered the truth. Appearing on Wednesday’s episode of “Call Her Daddy,” Hargitay said she only uncovered her true parentage at age 25, while visiting a super-fan of her late mother, Jayne Mansfield, to view his “overwhelming” collection of Mansfield memorabilia. The fan asked Hargitay if she wanted to see a photo of Italian singer and entertainer Nelson Sardelli, unaware that she had never heard the rumor that she was the product of an affair between him and Mansfield, who died in 1967. Until then, Hargitay believed her biological father was bodybuilder Mickey Hargitay, Mansfield’s husband from 1958 to 1964. “I think that he couldn’t believe that I didn’t know. I was 25, how could I not know?” recalled Hargitay. The Law & Order: SVU star, 62, says she immediately confronted Hargitay, who had raised her from birth, but he denied the claim. However, while the revelation was “incredibly painful,” Hargitay says she didn’t let it damage her relationship with Mickey, who died in 2006. “He was everything,” she said of her late dad. “I felt like I knew what love was because of his commitment to me.”

Read it at Page Six

9
Shell Denies It Is About to Buy Rival BP in $80B Mega Deal
OUT OF GAS
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.25.25 4:40PM EDT 
Published 06.25.25 3:02PM EDT 
Shell
Shell NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mega oil and gas company Shell has rejected rumors that it may purchase struggling rival BP, hours after speculation around the mega-merger increased BP’s stock. Early reports on Wednesday saw BP’s shares jump 7 percent as The Wall Street Journal and other news outlets reported that Shell was in early talks to acquire BP for around $80 billion. Although whispers circulated earlier this year that Shell might make a bid for BP, marking the end to the 120-year-old company, the gas giant has now denied that talks are taking place. A spokesperson for Shell called The Journal‘s report “further market speculation” and said that “no talks are taking place.” They did not comment on whether talks had previously taken place. According to The Journal’s reporting, talks between company representatives were moving forward slowly while BP leaders consider the possibility. If the two companies combined, it would create a behemoth worth nearly $300 billion. Shell stock has decreased 0.6 percent today, but the company has recently made record-high profits. BP, on the other hand, has lost almost a third of its market value in the past year, likely due to a failed green energy plan, rocky financial issues, and boardroom turmoil. Murray Auchincloss, BP’s chief executive, could not convince investors that it could recover after a failed attempt to become a net-zero energy company.

Read it at The Guardian

10
Kyle Rittenhouse Deletes Social Media and Vanishes From Public Eye
GUNBOY GOES OFF GRID
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.25.25 2:59PM EDT 
Published 06.25.25 2:56PM EDT 
Kyle Rittenhouse at America Fest.
Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who became a right-wing media darling after shooting three men during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has stepped back from the limelight. After his acquittal, Rittenhouse, now 22, became a prominent figure in conservative media, appearing on Charlie Kirk’s podcast, Tucker Carlson’s show, and conservative speaking events. Rittenhouse began building his own fledgling media empire by releasing a book, a podcast, and featuring in a video game. His name and baby face were commercialized and memefied as a mascot of the gun-toting far-right. This year, however, Rittenhouse is no longer updating his podcast and has deleted his social media accounts. Judging from a February Facebook post from a gun store in Milton, Florida, the Gulf Coast Gun & Outdoors, the “Kenosha Kid,” who once fielded approaches for internships on Capitol Hill, was reportedly working full-time, ringing up customers in the panhandle. But the gun shop owner, Chris Smith, claims that Rittenhouse has already left the store. Smith told Mediaite that Rittenhouse is “perfectly fine,” just “not interested in any news media.” Rittenhouse’s current whereabouts are unknown to the public, aside from the fact that he’s “doing something he’s passionate about,” Smith said, declining to elaborate.

Read it at Mediate

