Comedy Store Owner Mitzi Shore Dies at 87

Comedy Store co-founder and owner Mitzi Shore died Wednesday at 87, according to a statement from the club obtained by Variety. “It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore, the legendary Godmother of the world famous Comedy Store,” the statement read. “Mitzi was an extraordinary businesswoman and decades ahead of her time who cultivated and celebrated the artistry of stand-up comedy.” The stand-up comedy club in Los Angeles, which was founded in 1972, hosted many famous faces—including Robin Williams, Jay Leno, David Letterman, Jim Carrey, and Chris Rock. The comedy club will be closed on Wednesday to honor her death. “She leaves behind an indelible mark and legacy and has helped change the face of comedy,” said the statement. “We will all miss her dearly.”
