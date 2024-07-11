Comer’s Oversight Committee Subpoenas Biden Aides Over His Mental Abilities
GO FISH
Rep. James Comer’s (R-KY) Republican-led House Oversight Committee sent subpoenas to three White House aides Wednesday, accusing them of creating “a protective bubble around” President Joe Biden and asking for them to testify on his mental faculties. White House deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini and adviser Ashley Williams, as well as an adviser to First Lady Jill Biden, Anthony Bernal, were all hit with the requests on Wednesday. In a letter accompanying the subpoenas, Comer alleges that Biden may not be carrying out the duties of his office at all—and claims “his staff are trying to hide the truth from the American people.” He added for good measure: “President Biden is clearly unfit for office.” Comer and the House Oversight Committee have spent the better part of the last three years investigating the Biden family’s business dealings in the hopes of turning up impeachment-worthy evidence, with little to show for it.