After Trying Frozen Coffee Pods, I’ll Never Go Back to Drip
BUT FIRST, COFFEE
As a self-professed coffee connoisseur—OK, fine, addict—I’ve tried a lot of coffee in my adult life. I have a fancy espresso machine (shout out to my trusted Breville!), a convenient but glitchy Keurig machine, a hip pour-over set-up for special occasions, and a good old-fashioned Mr. Coffee machine that always gets the job done. While I consider myself relatively well-versed in the coffee arena, when I stumbled upon Cometeer’s frozen coffee pods on Instagram (a well-targeted ad, I must admit), I was instantly intrigued by the frozen format.
My shipment arrived in a box with dry ice and six boxes filled with frozen coffee pods. I instantly recognized the coffee roaster names on some of the pods—Go Get ‘Em Tiger, Bird Rock, Counter Culture, and more. “Making” your Cometeer coffee couldn’t be more simple—all you have to do is take the coffee capsule out of your freezer, run it under some hot water to melt the product partially, and either drop it in a glass with cold water and ice (or your favorite milk) for an iced coffee or add hot water for a warm cup. But while Cometeer’s coffee capsules are delightfully convenient, what blew me away was how good the coffee is. My husband was actually startled when he heard me gasp with delight after my first sip. I frequent top-rated coffee shops here in Austin, and the almond milk latte I made with Cometeer topped all of the barista-made espresso drinks by a long shot.
Cometeer Frozen Coffee Capsules
