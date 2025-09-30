Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a self-professed java connoisseur—OK, fine, addict—I’ve tried a lot of coffee in my adult life. I have a fancy espresso machine, a convenient but glitchy Keurig machine, a hip pour-over set-up for special occasions, and a good old-fashioned Mr. Coffee machine that always gets the job done. While I consider myself relatively well-versed in the coffee arena, when I stumbled upon Cometeer’s frozen coffee pods on Instagram (a well-targeted ad, I must admit), I was instantly intrigued by the frozen format.

Naturally, since I’d never tried frozen coffee pods and had never heard of the delivery system of sorts, I knew I had to get my hands on some ASAP. My shipment arrived in a box with dry ice and six boxes filled with frozen coffee pods. I instantly recognized the coffee roaster names on some of the pods—Go Get ‘Em Tiger (one of my favorite Los Angeles coffee shops), Bird Rock, Counter Culture, Birch, and Equator, to name a few.

“Making” your Cometeer coffee couldn’t be more simple—all you have to do is take the coffee capsule out of your freezer, run it under some hot water to melt the product partially, and either drop it in a glass with cold water and ice (or your favorite milk) for an iced coffee or add hot water for a warm cup. That’s it.

I frequent top-rated coffee shops, and the almond milk latte I made with Cometeer topped all the barista-made espresso drinks by a long shot.

The secret behind Cometeer’s unbeatable flavor is the brand’s patented extraction system, which allows the roasters to pull more flavor from a single bean than ever before. Whatever their process is, it’s working, because when I ran out of my Cometeer pods and had to resort to my other coffee-making methods, I was supremely disappointed and re-ordered my next batch promptly.