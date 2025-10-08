Comey Pleads Not Guilty and Launches Scorched Earth Defense

James Comey has pleaded not guilty to charges that he lied to Congress—and his lawyers say he will seek to dismiss the case as a presidential revenge plot run by an unqualified Trump ally.

The former FBI director appeared in court on Wednesday, vowing to fight the charges against him and requesting a trial by jury on January 5, as the midterm election year begins.

Activists protest outside the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia's Bryan Courthouse during the arraignment of former FBI Director James Comey Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

His attorney, Patrick Fitzgerald, entered the plea on his behalf and signaled he will file a pre-trial motion seeking to quash the case for selective and vindictive prosecution, based on Donald Trump’s public demand that Comey be charged.

Another motion will be also filed challenging the legality of prosecutor Lindsey Halligan, the former beauty pageant contestant installed to take on the case after her predecessor refused to bring on an indictment.

Comey has been a longtime adversary of the president, who blames the former FBI director for helping to trigger special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Lindsey Halligan, attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, holds ceremonial proclamations to be signed by U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House, on March 6, 2025 in Washington. Al Drago/Al Drago/Getty Images

After years of seeking revenge against him, Trump last month appointed Halligan, his former personal lawyer, as the top federal prosecutor in Virginia’s eastern district to bring charges against him.

However, this came after her predecessor Erik Siebert was pushed out for refusing to charge Comey on the basis that there was not enough evidence.

Trump’s frustrations spilled over last month when he posted a note to Attorney General Pam Bondi on his Truth Social platform, complaining about Siebert and demanding an indictment.

President Donald Trump demanded Bondi's department bring charges against Comey. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility,” he wrote.

“They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

The extraordinary post—along with other statements Trump has made targeting the former FBI director—will now be used by Comey’s defense team to kill the case.

The charges relate to Comey’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2020.

During that testimony, Comey was questioned about a 2017 leak of sensitive information to the media.

Prosecutors allege Comey falsely stated that he never authorized an anonymous source within the FBI to speak to the media about an investigation.

Comey, however, insists he is innocent.

“My family and I have known for years that there are costs for standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn’t imagine ourselves living any other way,” he said in a video posted to social media last month.

“We will not live on our knees and you shouldn’t either.”

Comey is one of many “enemies” Trump has targeted for retribution. Others include New York Attorney General Letitia James, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, and Democrat Senator Adam Schiff.

Maurene Comey, who was fired by the Justice Department on Thursday, wrote an email warning about the chilling effect of fear in the department. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Earlier this year, Comey’s daughter Maureen, who was the prosecutor in the case against sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, was also dismissed from her job as assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

She is now suing the Trump administration, arguing that she was given no reason for the sacking.

Maureen Comey and other members of the Comey family appeared in court on Wednesday to support the former FBI director, who faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

However, many legal experts believe the case will be difficult to prove, including supporters of the president.

“I don’t believe they have a case bill based on what we’ve seen in the indictment and what we know from the public reporting, but now we’re going to find out,” former U.S. assistant attorney Andrew McCabe told Fox News.

The arraignment on Wednesday took place before Judge Michael Nachmanoff, a Biden appointee whom Trump has previously attacked as a partisan hack.

Comey pleaded not guilty to two charges: making a false statement and obstruction of a congressional proceeding.

James Comey was indicted after Donald Trump called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to more aggressively investigate his political adversaries. Pool/Getty Images

Fitzgerald argued the Justice Department’s rush to charge Comey had left them unclear about the specifics of the counts against him.

“We still have not been told who Person 3 and Person 1 are,” Mr. Fitzgerald said. He later added: “We still haven’t been told precisely what is in count 1 or count 2.”

Other hurdles have also plagued the case against Comey.

Earlier on Wednesday, for instance, ABC News reported that testimony from a key witness, Daniel Richman, would likely be “problematic” and potentially undermine the entire case for prosecutors.

Richman is the law professor whom prosecutors claim Comey authorized to leak information to the media, but he is expected to contradict this.