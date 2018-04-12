Comey: Trump Asked Me to Investigate ‘Pee Tape’ Allegations

President Donald Trump asked James Comey to consider investigating the “pee tape” allegations in order to “reassure Melania” that they were untrue, the fired FBI director wrote in his new book, according to the New York Post. “He brought up what he called the ‘golden showers thing’…adding that it bothered him if there was ‘even a one percent chance’ his wife, Melania, thought it was true,” Comey wrote in A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, which is set to be released Tuesday. “He just rolled on, unprompted, explaining why it couldn’t possibly be true, ending by saying he was thinking of asking me to investigate the allegation to prove it was a lie. I said it was up to him.” The so-called "pee tape" was mentioned in the infamous Steele dossier, which claimed Trump had watched Russian prostitutes urinate in a Moscow hotel room in 2013. Comey said the conversation took place at the same dinner where Trump allegedly asked him for “loyalty” in January 2017. Comey wrote that he told the president that an investigation may “create a narrative that we were investigating him personally.” Trump replied that he “might be right,” but asked him to consider it anyway, according to the book. “In what kind of marriage, to what kind of man, does a spouse conclude there is only a 99 percent chance her husband didn’t do that?” Comey wrote. The Associated Press also reports that Comey claims in the book that Trump is “untethered to truth.” Comey’s interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos is due to air Sunday before the book's release.
