These Are the 5 Most Comfortable Flats That Will Give Your Feet the Break They Deserve

Flats are the type of shoe that’s truly reliable on a regular basis. They’re comfortable, easy to put on, and can basically go with any outfit. We wanted to round up a few über-comfy flats that you’ll want to keep on your feet even if you’re on your feet all day. These are the cushiony shoes that will help you get through the day without counting down the minutes until you can release your feet from foot jail.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The Flat, $125 from Rothy’s: Rothy’s was one of the first brands to use recycled plastic bottles in their construction of their shoes and they’ve been killing it ever since. Rothy’s also makes The Point and The Loafer, two other flat shoe options.

The Day Glove, $115 from Everlane: The glove style shoe has been around for a while, but Everlane really perfected it with an accessible price point and supple leather. It comes in 15 different colors so it will go with basically any outfit you pair it with.

Women's Olivia Flats, $80 from TOMS: These crepe-soled flats have a heel pull tab for ease and a microfiber insole to keep your feet nice and comfortable. The rubberized sole also gives you some extra traction during any spontaneous rain storm.

Women's Comfort Elastic Mesh Ballet Flats, $42 from Land’s End: If you’re really into the style and shape of the (now sold out) Allbirds flats, these are a pretty good (and affordable) dupe. They have cushioned insoles, a leather footbed, and elastic that molds to your foot.

The Reid Ballet Flat, $98 from Madewell: You really can’t go wrong with a streamlined, simple flat and this one from Madewell delivers. It’s made from soft suede and has an extra level of cushioning in the footbed so you know you’ll be comfy all day.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.