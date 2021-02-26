I Wish All Underwear and Bralettes Were Made Like These Seamless Ones from Lunya

My focus these days, especially when it comes to the clothing I wear day in and day out, was to be pickier about what I put on my body. I’m no longer in the mood to put up with bralettes that roll up or pinch or underwear that rides up or disintegrates after one wash. The newest items to pass my test come from Lunya’s super-soft seamless, supportive modal collection, of which I’d like every single piece.

Seamless Racer Bralette Buy at Lunya $ 58

Seamless Brief Buy at Lunya $ 48

Seamless Boyshort Buy at Lunya $ 48

I got a chance to try some out thanks to the brand and when I say that I look forward to wearing each piece, I mean it. The seamless modal construction is extremely soft and cool to the touch. It feels more like a second skin than undergarments. I opted to try the Seamless Racer Bralette, the Seamless Brief, and the Seamless Boyshort, all in the white/tan combination. I was most excited about trying the bralette as I have similarly-shaped tops that I like to wear as shirts in the summer. With the lowkey branding and supportive material, it is easily one of my favorites (I may have to splurge and get it in black, too). It’s thick enough that even in the white color, I could get away with wearing it once it’s warm out. The seamless design is even more important in the boyshort and brief, so there’s no bunching or pinching at the waist band or inseam. It’s all comfort, all the time.

What Lunya excels at, that I have not found in other loungewear brands, is their excellence in simplicity. Nothing that they produce feels overworked or superfluous and the seamless collection is no different.

