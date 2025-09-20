Comic Book Legend Stan Lee Will Make Creepy AI Comeback
BACK TO LIFE?
Stan Lee will make an unsettling AI holographic appearance at this year’s L.A. Comic Con in September. The Marvel comic book legend died in 2018 at 95, but fans will be able to speak with him again — at least sort of. The Stan Lee Experience at the Los Angeles comic convention, which runs from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, will cost between $15 and $20 to enter, depending on whether tickets are bought in advance. A hologram of the co-creator of Spider-Man will use AI to converse with fans in a 1,500-foot enclosed booth. “Fortunately, with decades of footage capturing his thoughts on so many subjects, we can build a voice that stays true, not always word for word, but always faithful in spirit, context, and intent,” said Bob Sabouni, Head of Stan Lee Legacy Programs for Kartoon Studios and a former Marvel executive. But if fans don’t want to spend their three minutes just talking to the projection, they can take photos with it too. The creepy creation was developed by the realistic avatar creator company Hyperreal and Proto Hologram, which recently helped make interactive mirrors in malls from The Conjuring.