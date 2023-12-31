NFL Player Collapses on Camera After Suffering Concussion

CHEAT SHEET
    Washington Commanders cornerback Christian Holmes (34) is looked by trainers against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at FedExField

    Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    A terrifying moment was caught on camera during Sunday’s NFL matchup between the Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers, as Washington cornerback Christian Holmes collapsed in the endzone after suffering a concussion. He was immediately carted off the field. The Washington Post reports that he was “alert” on the sideline following the incident—though the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game due to a reported concussion. The 49ers went on to win the game 27-10.

