Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Slammed Chinese Officials Over Hacking to Their Faces
NOT COOL
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo had harsh words for her Chinese counterparts during her visit to China, the first for any U.S. commerce secretary in five years—and one that came nearly three months after the discovery of an email hack. “They did hack me, which was unappreciated, to say the least. I brought it up, clearly. Put it right on the table,” Raimondo told Meet the Press on Sunday. She later told CNN’s State of the Union that Chinese officials tried to play ignorant, before later claiming it was unintentional. “I think it was important that I put it on the table and let them know and let them know that it's hard to build trust when you have actions like that,” she said on CNN. Raimondo visited the nation to ease tensions while standing by the Biden administration’s tech restrictions.