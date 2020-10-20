Debate Commission Will Mute Microphones During Opening Responses
THANK GOD
The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday that microphones will be muted at Thursday’s debate so that President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden can each have two minutes of uninterrupted time to answer each debate topic. After those two minutes, the presidential candidates will participate in an open debate. Thursday’s 90-minute showdown includes six segments that are 15 minutes each, allowing nine minutes of open debate for each topic. The commission said in a statement that it “had determined that it is appropriate to adopt measures intended to promote adherence to agreed upon rules and inappropriate to make changes to those rules.”
The changes come after Trump’s chaotic showdown with Biden last month, during which the president repeatedly shouted over the former vice president as he tried to speak.