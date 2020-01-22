Watchdog Files FEC Complaint Against Pro-Sanders Nonprofit
The watchdog group Common Cause filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, alleging that a political nonprofit organization established by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) violated campaign finance law by exceeding donation limits. The campaign finance act says candidates cannot take more than $2,800 from individual donors and political action committees cannot raise more than $5,000 per individual donor. Our Revolution has reportedly taken nearly $1 million from donors whose contributions exceeded the allowed limits. It did not fully disclose the identities of the donors, some of whom contributed six-figure sums. The group has reportedly contributed to Sanders’ campaign efforts, including funding his social-media ads. “Because Sanders set up Our Revolution and they have raised and spent money in candidate elections, Our Revolution is required to comply with contribution limits, register with the FEC and discloses its donors—but it hasn’t,” said Paul S. Ryan, an attorney for Common Cause. “It’s his establishment of the group that triggers these laws. That means a $5,000 limit, full donor disclosure and no contributions from prohibited sources.”