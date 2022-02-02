Community College’s Financial Aid Boss Stole Student Funds for Years, Feds Say

CHEAT SHEET
Keisha Pope, a former financial aid director at a community college in Richmond, Virginia, has been federally indicted for allegedly stealing money from student financial aid funds throughout her 11-year tenure at the school. Pope allegedly used her position to fraudulently provide money meant for financial aid to people close to her, including her son, ex-fiancé, goddaughter, and a cousin. In return, she received part of the funds they were given as aid. For her ex-fiancé, Pope managed to procure aid despite him not being a student at the school by falsifying documents, according to authorities. Money that Pope received from the scheme was used on personal expenses like vehicle repairs and shopping, the feds said.