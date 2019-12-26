Community Gives 11-Year-Old Tennessee Boy Mechanical Hands
A Tennessee boy who was born without functioning hands got his Christmas wish this year when his community came together to find, purchase, and customize a pair of prosthetic hands for the 11-year-old, The Leaf-Chronicle reported. Gavin Sumner, a sixth-grader, was born without a left foot, most of both hands, and 40 percent of his tongue. Last year, he asked for a pair of new hands for Christmas. “This is the best Christmas ever,” Gavin said on Monday as his family cried tears of joy. He called the surprise present a “huge leap forward” and said he is excited to “go to school and be independent for the first time.” Sumner’s mother posted her son’s request on Facebook last year, and after hundreds of shares it was answered by Anthony Economos, who works at local IT company Bedstone Creative. The company reportedly specializes in 3D printing and prototypes for businesses. After reading the Sumners’ plea, Economos and Bedstone opted to fund the entire customized project, which features five independent controls and specialty silicone. Economos helped present and fit the hands to Gavin on Monday.