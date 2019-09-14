CHEAT SHEET
Companies Tied to Opioid Lawsuits Trying to Block Ohio Judge They Say Is Against Them
Attorneys for a number of companies fighting opioid-related lawsuits have filed a petition to remove U.S. District Judge Dan Polster from a number of cases due to his alleged impartiality. Cleveland.com reports that lawyers cite an “unusual level of commitment” to settle lawsuits rather than dismiss them in a 39-page brief filed by a number of heavy hitters including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid and several drug distributors. No drug manufacturers are involved in trying to block the judge. “Defendants do not bring this motion lightly,” the lawyers argue, citing a recent class action law suit Polster approved. “Taken as a whole and viewed objectively, the record clearly demonstrates that recusal is necessary.”