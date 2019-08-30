CHEAT SHEET
UH OH
Company Owned by Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale’s Wife Got Over $900K From Pro-Trump Super PAC
A company owned by the wife of President Trump’s campaign manager has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a pro-Trump political action committee, which is prohibited from coordinating with the campaign, CNN reports. Federal Election Commission records show that Red State Data and Digital, owned by Brad Parscale's wife Candice Parscale, got $910,000 from America First Action—a super PAC to support the Trump-Pence agenda and other Republicans. Super PACs can raise unlimited amounts of funds for candidates, but they are not permitted to coordinate with the campaign. While Candice Parscale's firm's dealings with the Super PAC have raised questions about the PAC's independence, Brad Parscale and his wife insisted there is no coordination involved between Red State Data and Digital and America First Action. “This is a perfectly legal and appropriate arrangement, which is firewalled, with zero chance for coordination,” Brad Parscale said in a statement. “There could not possibly be coordination because the ads placed were for other candidates in the 2018 midterms. Everything is in FEC compliance.”