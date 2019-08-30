CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    UH OH

    Company Owned by Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale’s Wife Got Over $900K From Pro-Trump Super PAC

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Spencer Platt/Getty

    A company owned by the wife of President Trump’s campaign manager has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a pro-Trump political action committee, which is prohibited from coordinating with the campaign, CNN reports. Federal Election Commission records show that Red State Data and Digital, owned by Brad Parscale's wife Candice Parscale, got $910,000 from America First Action—a super PAC to support the Trump-Pence agenda and other Republicans. Super PACs can raise unlimited amounts of funds for candidates, but they are not permitted to coordinate with the campaign. While Candice Parscale's firm's dealings with the Super PAC have raised questions about the PAC's independence, Brad Parscale and his wife  insisted there is no coordination involved between Red State Data and Digital and America First Action. “This is a perfectly legal and appropriate arrangement, which is firewalled, with zero chance for coordination,” Brad Parscale said in a statement. “There could not possibly be coordination because the ads placed were for other candidates in the 2018 midterms. Everything is in FEC compliance.”

    Read it at CNN