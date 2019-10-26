CHEAT SHEET
Company With Ties to Trump’s Brother Awarded $33 Million Government Contract: Report
A $33 million government contract was awarded earlier this year to a company in which Robert Trump, President Trump’s younger brother, has a financial stake, The Washington Post reports. The lucrative contract has led to two complaints from rival bidders for the deal with the U.S. Marshals Service to provide security for federal courthouses and cell blocks. One rival company filed a complaint with the Justice Department’s office of the inspector general alleging that the awarded company, CertiPath, did not disclose that “one of the President’s closest living relatives stood to benefit financially from the transaction,” according to the complaint obtained by the Post. Jeff Nigriny, CertiPath’s president and founder, said in a statement that Robert Trump “is exclusively a passive investor,” and his name was not used to secure the contract. A second company also filed a protest, which led to a “stop work order” to be placed on the contract that has halted any money being paid out to CertiPath.