Competing Billionaires Duke It Out to Buy the Commanders for a Record Price
BIDDING WAR
Two competing groups have submitted $6 billion bids for ownership of the Washington Commanders, ESPN reported Tuesday. The offers by Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos and the Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment group—led by billionaires Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales, alongside Magic Johnson—both meet current owner Dan Snyder’s asking price and would make for the highest-ever sale for an NFL franchise. The Harris group already owns NBA team the Philadelphia 76ers and NHL team the New Jersey Devils. The groups could face competition from Tilman Fertitta, owner of the Houston Rockets in the NBA, and another anonymous group, sources told ESPN. Whoever Snyder ends up choosing will need at least three-quarters of NFL owners’ approval for the bid to be successful.