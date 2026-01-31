Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Competitive Body Builder Dies at 38

TRUE ATHLETE
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.31.26 9:25AM EST 
Jason Lowe, champion bodybuilder, dies at 38.
Jason Lowe, champion bodybuilder, dies at 38. GoFundMe

Competitive bodybuilder Jason Lowe has died at 38, according to a tribute posted by his wife, Ashley Lowe, on Instagram Thursday. Ashley shared a heartfelt message on what would have been Jason’s 39th birthday, addressed directly to her husband. “I could have spent every minute of every day with you, and it still would have never been enough,” she wrote, adding, “Saying that I’m devastated doesn’t even begin to touch the depth of this loss.” The post came days after a GoFundMe was launched on behalf of the family, describing Lowe’s death as an “unexpected tragedy.” The fundraiser has raised more than $28,000 toward its $40,000 goal. Photographer Dustin Raymond penned a loving comment on the post, calling Jason one of his favorite people to work with, and describing him as “always humble” and a “true athlete.” Lowe had built a devoted following through his competitive bodybuilding career, regularly competing from 2015 to 2025 and amassing more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. Lowe’s cause of death has not been reported. Fans and fellow athletes quickly flooded his social media with tributes and memories of the athlete following the news.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
OG ‘Real Housewives’ Hightail It to New Network
IT’S TURTLE TIME
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 01.31.26 1:15AM EST 
Six glamorously dressed women laugh and pose on a step and repeat.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Kristen Taekman, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley attend "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy" premiere party at GH on the Park on December 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Several of the women who defined the original Real Housewives of New York City are preparing to return to reality TV—just not on Bravo. According to Page Six, several original cast members, including Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon, and Ramona Singer, have reached an agreement with E! for a new unscripted series expected to premiere later this year. The move follows a stalled effort to revive the group under a proposed “Legacy” format at Bravo, which never came together. Instead, Bravo opted to overhaul the franchise in 2022 with an entirely new cast—an experiment that has struggled to regain the show’s former momentum. For the first time since its debut, RHONY is currently absent from Bravo’s programming lineup as producers reassess the brand’s future. Meanwhile, the original stars are forging ahead elsewhere, marking a rare moment of direct competition between Bravo and E!, which recently split into separate corporate entities. Bethenny Frankel and Alex McCord seem to be sitting this one out.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

The Skechers x John Deere Collection Blends Heritage-Driven Style With Modern Comfort
RUGGED, REFINED
Scouted Staff
Published 01.28.26 12:10PM EST 
Tongue of Skechers John Deere shoe collaboration.
Skechers

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As utility-inspired style continues to influence modern wardrobes, Skechers and John Deere, two brands built on performance and dependability, have teamed up on a footwear collaboration designed to work hard and transition effortlessly into everyday life. This collection blends heritage-driven style with modern comfort, delivering utility-forward footwear for adults and kids. With classic lace-up silhouettes and a clean aesthetic, these boots are a natural fit for job sites, city streets, and weekend adventures.

Sergeants - Aldridge
Shop At Skechers$130

Free Shipping

The adult sizes come in Slip-ins, waterproof, slip-resistant, and Goodyear Rubber Outsole styles. Built for long hours and active lifestyles, the lineup fuses John Deere’s workwear DNA with Skechers’ signature comfort technologies.

Play Scene - Barn-Squad Buddies
Shop At Skechers$45

Free Shipping

The kids’ lineup includes playful styles inspired by the iconic John Deere tractor. Designed for outdoor play, school days, and backyard adventures, these durable shoes let kids “work” alongside the grown-ups in style.

Check out Skechers’ utility-inspired fashion to upgrade any workday or excursion.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Flight Attendant Forced to Scoop Poop in Horror Flight
FLIGHT FROM HELL
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.30.26 1:32PM EST 
Philippine airline boeing 777
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 2: A Philippine Airlines Boeing 777 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport from Manila on January 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images) Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A Philippine Airlines flight attendant was stuck with a truly vile task mid-flight after a lavatory malfunction left human waste overflowing during a flight to Manila. A YouTube video shows a male crew member using a drink carton to scoop waste from the toilet before dumping the contents into the sink. The Boeing 777 was traveling from California to Manila when the issue occurred. According to the New York Post, airline representatives said that after a “technical and operational assessment,” diverting the flight to Guam—roughly six hours away—was deemed a worse option than manually clearing the waste so the plane could continue to its destination. The unpleasant intervention worked. Airline officials later said the final flight report showed “normal lavatory function,” allowing the aircraft to land in Manila without further incident. While passengers may have been relieved to avoid a diversion—or a full cabin overflow—the situation sparked outrage among crew members. One Mile at a Time reported that flight attendants filed an incident report with their union, accusing Philippine Airlines of prioritizing punctuality and profits over employee safety and dignity.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Molecule Hinting at Signs of Life Discovered in Space
FAR OUT
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.30.26 4:48PM EST 
Photo of the Orion Nebula
Rochus Hess, Attribution, via Wikimedia Commons

Scientists have discovered a large sulfur-bearing organic molecule in space, fueling hope that the building blocks of life may be present beyond the stars. Sulfur, the 10th most abundant element in the universe, is a key ingredient for life and is vital in forming proteins, amino acids, and enzymes on Earth. The discovery of the molecule, called 2,5-cyclohexadiene-1-thione, was reported in a study published in Nature Astronomy on Jan. 23. “Sulfur came to Earth from space long, long ago,” lead author of the study, Mitsunori Araki, told CNN. “However, we have only found a very limited amount of sulfur-bearing molecules in space, which is strange. It should exist in huge amounts, but it’s very difficult to find.” Though the discovery of molecules containing sulfur in space is nothing new, the detection of a large organic compound such as this one hints that many more, possibly larger, sulfur-bearing molecules can be found in the future. “This is the largest sulfur-bearing molecule ever found in space, at 13 atoms,” Araki said. “Before this one, the largest only had nine atoms, but it was already a rare case, because most detected sulfur-bearing molecules only had three, four or five atoms.”

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Let’s Be Honest—This Body Sculpting Device Is an Elite Valentine’s Day Gift
SMOOTH OPERATOR
AD BY Sensica
Published 01.30.26 9:54AM EST 
Woman using Sensifirm Anti-Cellulite Skin Tightening.
Sensica

Love may reign eternal, but cellulite doesn’t have to. Just because it can be frustrating to treat doesn’t mean your loved ones don’t deserve to feel confident in their skin—and with Sensica’s Sensifirm Anti-Cellulite Skin Tightening, they can. There’s no need for in-clinic appointments or invasive procedures. Sensifirm is FDA-cleared, developed by leading medical engineers, and backed by dermatologists for safe, at-home results. Powered by Lipotherm RF™️ technology, Sensifirm sends controlled radio frequency energy deep into the skin where it helps activate collagen and elastin, improve firmness, and visibly smooth the look of cellulite and fat cells. Its unique combination of radiofrequency, gentle vibration, and massage supports microcirculation and lymphatic drainage, helps to tone and smooth areas that may lose firmness due to weight changes or aging.

Sensifirm Anti-Cellulite Skin Tightening
20% discount with code BEAST20
Buy At Sensica$450

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Sensifirm is designed for busy lifestyles requiring only 20 minutes per week for noticeable results. Whether you use it as part of an at-home body sculpting routine or for targeted firming, it offers a simple and effective beauty solution. And, right now, Sensica is offering an exclusive 20% discount for readers using code BEAST20.

Before and after leg skin from Sensifirm Anti-Cellulite Skin Tightening usage.
Sensica

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Tennis’ Top Rivals to Face Off in Epic Australian Open Final
HEAD TO HEAD
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.30.26 1:38PM EST 
In this composite image a comparison has been made between Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. They will meet in the Australian Open Men’s Final on February 1,2026 at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Australian Open final is shaping up to be a grueling showdown, with top seed Carlos Alcaraz, 22, set to face rival Novak Djokovic, 38, after both won punishing five-set semifinals on Friday in Melbourne. Alcaraz advanced after outlasting Alexander Zverev in a marathon five-hour, 27-minute match in blistering heat—the longest men’s semifinal in Melbourne Park history. The Spaniard battled through apparent thigh cramps that required a medical timeout and later admitted in a on-court interview that the match was one of the most physically demanding of his career. No. 4 seed Djokovic booked his spot by defeating reigning champion Jannik Sinner in another five-set thriller, making him the oldest man in the Open era to reach the Australian Open final. Speaking on-court afterward, Djokovic said he knew beating Sinner would be “very difficult—but not impossible.” Alcaraz and Djokovic have faced off several times, most recently at the 2025 U.S. Open, where Alcaraz stunned Djokovic for the title.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Prison Stocks Plummet as ICE Backlash Deepens
COLD MARKET
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.30.26 11:01AM EST 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. - JANUARY 2026: In sub-zero temperatures, marchers in downtown Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, January 23, 2026, waved signs decrying ongoing immigration enforcement operations in the Twin Cities metro area, Operation Metro Surge. On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, Jonathan Ross, during a confrontation between federal agents and protesters in south Minneapolis.
Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

Wall Street investors have seen the value of their holdings in stocks of private prison operators plummet as President Donald Trump’s mass deportation push fails to hit hoped-for highs, according to Bloomberg. Shares of the two largest private prison operators in the country, Geo Group Inc. and CoreCivic Inc., have crashed a year after skyrocketing in anticipation of Trump’s huge deportation drive. Twelve months on, his border czar Tom Homan—parachuted in after Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino became a liability—said operations in Minnesota would be scaled back. So far in January, two U.S. citizens have been shot dead by ICE agents, while the newly launched Operation Catch of the Day, in Maine, was cut short. Bloomberg reports that the Department of Homeland Security has “fallen short of its goals when it comes to detaining immigrants despite high-profile enforcement actions.” It noted that while there were 40,000 people in ICE detention at the start of Trump’s presidency, that number has only risen to 73,000. Joe Gomes, an analyst at Noble Capital Markets, told the outlet, “Despite record funding that came through the One Big Beautiful Bill last year, the increase in detainees has risen slower than a lot of people had originally anticipated.”

Read it at Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Cannibal Jellyfish Invades Waters Around Tourism Hotspot
THAT STINGS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 01.30.26 9:49AM EST 
(GERMANY OUT) Comb Jellyfish, Tentaculata, Safaga, Red Sea, Egypt (Photo by Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Cannibalistic jellyfish have flooded the waters of a major tourist destination, multiplying rapidly and destroying fishermen’s livelihoods. The creature is the warty comb jelly, also known as the sea walnut, which has spread throughout Venice’s lagoon system after arriving from the western Atlantic, likely via ships’ ballast water. Researchers say the species’ sudden dominance reflects environmental shifts that have made once-hostile waters newly welcoming. Rising water temperatures and favorable salinity linked to “ongoing climate change” are thought to have helped the species proliferate. The animal is best known for its ability to eat its own offspring and for possessing a transient anus that appears only during defecation. Researchers from the University of Padua and the National Institute of Oceanography and Applied Geophysics say jellyfish numbers have exploded, creating acute problems for local fishermen. The jellies clog nets and devour fish eggs, larvae, and plankton—key building blocks of the lagoon’s ecosystem. Known formally as Mnemiopsis leidyi, the species is listed among the world’s 100 most harmful invasive organisms. Findings from the two-year study documenting the jelly’s spread were published in Estuarine, Coastal and Shelf Science.

Read it at The Telegraph

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
USA Olympics Legend Airlifted From Course After Crash in Last Race Before 2026 Games
🤞🤞🤞
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.30.26 11:18AM EST 
Lindsey Vonn
Getty

Team USA star skier Lindsey Vonn had to be airlifted from a mountain following a crash in a World Cup race, just one week before the Winter Olympics begin in Italy. The Milan Cortina Games commence on Feb. 6, but now question marks hang over the U.S.’s top prospect. Vonn crashed in her final downhill, and she was left limping after losing control on a jump during the race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. The 41-year-old got tangled in nets after the crash in the course’s early stages. She was seen keeping her weight off her knee afterwards on a chaotic day that ultimately saw the race canceled after three of the first six competitors crashed. Other competitors complained that visibility was poor and the surface was bumpy. After making it to the finish line, Vonn was spotted moving gingerly before being picked up by a helicopter and suspended beneath it on the end of a rope. Her first race of the Olympics at Cortina d’Ampezzo is due to be the women’s downhill on Feb. 8.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Build Your Dream Bed With This Customizable Bed Frame
SLEEP EASY
Scouted Staff
Published 01.29.26 5:53PM EST 
Cozey Ara Bed System styled in a modern bedroom with upholstered bed frame, neutral fabric finish, white bedding, and minimalist decor
Cozey

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After finding your dream mattress, you may be tempted to settle for a basic bed frame. However, the right bed frame does more than just support your mattress—it elevates comfort and style and may even extend its lifespan. Cozey, a leading name in the North American furniture industry, has just released its new bedroom collection, headlined by the Ara Bed System.

It’s a fully upholstered, modular bed designed to adapt to your space and style. It features a smart clip-on assembly supported by a universal frame, foldable panels, and a foldable headboard, making setup surprisingly simple. But what really sets Ara apart is the sheer customizability.

Ara Bed System
Shop At Cozey

From the headboard and frame to the color, material, and finish, the bed frame can be tailored to your tastes and needs. The result is a bed that truly feels made for you—perfectly suited to your style, comfort, and, most importantly, your space.

Launching alongside the Ara Bed System are Cozey’s duvet and sheet sets. The former includes a duvet cover and two pillow shams, while the latter includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Available in soft-washed cotton, luxe sateen, and cool bamboo, these bedding essentials are designed to complement the Ara with the same focus on comfort and versatility. If you’re going to invest in a quality mattress, it’s well worth it to opt for a premium bed frame as well, and the Ara Bed System is second to none.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Boy, 13, Dies After Being Attacked by Shark in Front of Friends
NIGHTMARE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.30.26 9:42AM EST 
A warning sign about the danger of sharks is standing on the beach in the neighborhood of Boa Viagem, Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil, on January 27, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A 13-year-old boy has died after being bitten by a shark while he played in the water with his friends. Deivson Rocha Dantas snuck down to the Del Chifre Beach near the Brazilian city of Recife without his mother knowing on Thursday, his cousin told local outlet G1, where he was bitten in the thigh. He was rushed to Tricentenário Hospital in Bairro Novo but died prior to arrival, O Globo reports. The shark “ate almost his entire leg,” his cousin Lídia Emanuele told G1. “We called the ambulance, but they didn’t arrive in time. So, his own friends, who were the same age as him, pulled him out. They took him out of the sea, dragged him to the corner, and put him on the ground. He also fainted and hit his head. By then he was already cold.” Doctor Levy Dalton treated Dantas but said, “Unfortunately, we were unable to resuscitate him,” adding that the boy “had a fairly extensive injury to an artery in his lower limb, and because the injury was so extensive, he probably lost a lot of blood.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
U.S. Olympic Gold Medal Track Star Arrested for Speeding
MORE SPEED, LESS HASTE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 01.30.26 5:51AM EST 
Sha'carri Richardson
Sha'carri Richardson Christian Petersen/Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Track star Sha’Carri Richardson, an Olympic champion, was taken into custody in Florida and cited for a speeding violation on Thursday, police officials reported. Authorities say Richardson was clocked at roughly 104mph while driving on a roadway near the Orlando area. A representative from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office stated that she followed other vehicles too closely and changed lanes aggressively in order to overtake drivers. At age 25, the elite runner ranks among the quickest female sprinters in history. During the 2024 Summer Games held in Paris, she earned a silver-medal finish in the 100-meter race and helped secure a gold medal as part of the 4×100 relay squad. Those achievements followed her removal from Olympic competition in 2020 after a drug test detected substances associated with cannabis. The previous year, Richardson released a public statement expressing regret toward her partner, fellow athlete Christian Coleman, after her arrest connected to an alleged fourth-degree domestic violence incident that reportedly occurred at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now