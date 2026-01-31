Competitive Body Builder Dies at 38
Competitive bodybuilder Jason Lowe has died at 38, according to a tribute posted by his wife, Ashley Lowe, on Instagram Thursday. Ashley shared a heartfelt message on what would have been Jason’s 39th birthday, addressed directly to her husband. “I could have spent every minute of every day with you, and it still would have never been enough,” she wrote, adding, “Saying that I’m devastated doesn’t even begin to touch the depth of this loss.” The post came days after a GoFundMe was launched on behalf of the family, describing Lowe’s death as an “unexpected tragedy.” The fundraiser has raised more than $28,000 toward its $40,000 goal. Photographer Dustin Raymond penned a loving comment on the post, calling Jason one of his favorite people to work with, and describing him as “always humble” and a “true athlete.” Lowe had built a devoted following through his competitive bodybuilding career, regularly competing from 2015 to 2025 and amassing more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. Lowe’s cause of death has not been reported. Fans and fellow athletes quickly flooded his social media with tributes and memories of the athlete following the news.