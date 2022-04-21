Read it at Deadline
News broke earlier this week that production for the film Being Mortal had been suspended, and now we are finding out why: A complaint about inappropriate behavior was leveled against star Bill Murray, Deadline reports. It is uncertain whether the actor-comedian will have a role in the project—which is written and directed by and stars Aziz Ansari—moving forward, the site reports. Production has been put on hold as the complaint, which was made last week, is investigated. The film had been slated to be released in 2023.