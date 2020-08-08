Complaints Allege People Were Tricked Into Signing Kanye West’s Wisconsin Nomination Paperwork
ALL OF THE LIES
Rapper Kanye West’s presidential campaign is already in jeopardy in multiple states. Illinois, West’s home state, found Friday that West was 1,300 signatures short of the 2,500 necessary to appear on the ballot on Nov. 3. Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, the state Democratic Party filed a complaint with election overseers, as did a lawyer for U.S. Bank, alleging fraudulent signatures on West’s petition to the state election board, which accrued 2,400 signatories, 200 over the necessary minimum. The challengers, however, allege that fake names like “Mickey Mouse” and “Bernie Sanders” appear on his list. “Kanye West” allegedly appears twice. Six people signed affidavits saying they were duped into signing up to support West.
The West campaign did not respond to the allegations, as an email to it from the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel bounced back as undeliverable. The West campaign’s problems in Wisconsin are multiform: earlier this week, news broke that an attorney currently representing the Trump campaign in a lawsuit, Lane Ruhland, filed the rapper’s nomination paperwork with the state’s Elections Commission. President Donald Trump has cheered West’s bid for commander-in-chief. At least one group, the left-leaning Campaign for Accountability, has filed a complaint with the Office of Lawyer Regulation over Ruhland’s involvement.