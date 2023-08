Complete Swimming 2016 Rio Olympics Schedule

Michael Phelps returns to the pool for his fifth– and perhaps final– Olympics August 6th at 12:02pm EST.

Ever since superstar Phelps stepped on to the deck, Olympic swimming has been one of the biggest draws of the Games. At this year’s 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, Phelps shines once again after a brief retirement which included more than its fair share of stumbles– including a DUI .

Phelps won six medals in the 2012 London Olympics– four gold and two silver– to add to his enormous collection. Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time , having won 22 medals in 3 Olympiads (he did not medal at the Sydney Olympics in 2000). With 18 gold medals, he also holds the all-time record for Olympic gold medals– with nearly double the total of the second highest record holders. He also holds the record for gold medals in individual events.

This year, he returns with fan-favorite Ryan Lochte , 2012 London Olympic standout Missy Franklin, and a group of rising stars from Team USA , including a swimmer some are calling the next Phelps: Katie Ledecky.

If Phelps is jealous of Ledecky’s rising-star status, he hasn’t shown it: “She knows what she’s doing, and it’s fun to watch her,” he told NBC Olympics.

The biggest rivalry in the pool may be between rookie Katie Ledecky and seasoned Olympian Missy Franklin.

The youngest competitor on the U.S. swim team, Ledecky is already one of the most dominant swimmers in the pool. The two women will square off in the women’s 200m freestyle on August 8th– deciding once and for all if Ledecky will eclipse Franklin as this generation’s greatest female swimmer.

August 5th - Opening Ceremony (7pm EST)

August 6th - Day 1

Swimming

12:02 pm: Men’s 400m individual medley heats

12:28 pm: Women’s 100m butterfly heats

12:48 pm: Men’s 400m freestyle heats

1:32 pm: Women’s 400m individual medley heats

2:04 pm: Men’s 100 breaststroke heats

2:24 pm: Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay heats

9:03 pm: Men’s 400m individual medley final

9:14 pm: Women’s 100m butterfly semifinal 1

9:22 pm: Women’s 100m butterfly semifinal 2

9:30 pm: Men’s 400m freestyle final

9:49 pm Women’s 400m individual medley final

10:08 pm: Men’s 100m backstroke semifinal 1

10:16 pm: Men’s 100m breaststroke semifinal 2

10:24 pm: Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay

August 7th - Day 2

Swimming

12:02 pm: Women’s 100m backstroke heats

12:19 pm: Men’s 200m freestyle heats

12:55 pm: Women’s 100m breaststroke heats

1:16 pm: Men’s 100m backstroke heats

1:33 pm: Women’s 400m freestyle heats

2:05 pm: Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay

9:03 pm: Women’s 100m butterfly final

9:11 pm: Men’s 200m freestyle semifinal 1

9:20 pm: Men’s 200m freestyle semifinal 2

9:29 pm: Women’s 100m breaststroke semifinal 1

9:37 pm: Women’s 100m breaststroke semifinal 2

9:53 pm: Men’s 100m breaststroke final

10:01 pm: Women’s 400m freestyle final

10:12 pm: Men’s 100m backstroke semifinal 1

10:20 pm: Men’s 100 backstroke semifinal 2

10:36 pm: Women’s 100m backstroke semifinal 1

10:44 pm: Women’s 100m backstroke semifinal 2

10:54 pm: Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final

Diving

3:00 pm: Women’s synchronized 3m springboard finals

August 8th - Day 3

Swimming

12:02 pm: Women’s 200m freestyle heats

12:34 pm: Men’s 200m butterfly heats

12:56 pm: Women’s 200m individual medley heats

9:03 pm: Women’s 200m freestyle semifinal 1

9:12 pm: Women’s 200m freestyle semifinal 2

9:21 pm: Men’s 200m freestyle final

9:30 pm: Women’s 100m backstroke final

9:38 pm: Men’s 100m backstroke final

9:54 pm: Women’s 100m breaststroke final

10:10 pm: Men’s 200m butterfly semifinal 1

10:19 pm: Men’s 200m butterfly semifinal 2

10:36 pm: Women’s 200m individual medley semifinal 1

10:45 pm: Women’s 200m individual medley semifinal 2

Diving

3:00 pm: Men’s synchronized 10m platform finals

August 9th - Day 4

Swimming

12:02 pm: Men’s 100m freestyle heats

12:28 pm: Women’s 200m butterfly heats

12:50 pm: Men’s 200m breaststroke heats

1:17 pm: Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay heats

9:03 pm: Men’s 100m freestyle semifinal 1

9:11 pm: Men’s 100m freestyle semifinal 2

9:19 pm: Women’s 200m freestyle final

9:28 pm: Men’s 200m butterfly final

9:37 pm: Women’s 200m butterfly semifinal 1

9:46 pm: Women’s 200m butterfly semifinal 2

10:03 pm: Men’s 200m breaststroke semifinal 1

10:12 pm: Men’s 200m breaststroke semifinal 2

10:29 pm: Women’s 200m individual medley final

10:38 pm: Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final

Diving

3:00 pm: Women’s synchronized 10m platform finals

August 10th - Day 5

Swimming

12:02 pm: Women’s 100m freestyle heats

12:25 pm: Men’s 200m backstroke heats

12:47 pm: Women’s 200m breaststroke heats

1:09 pm: Men’s 200m individual medley heats

1:31 pm: Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay heats

9:03 pm: Men’s 200m breaststroke final

9:12 pm: Women’s 100m freestyle semifinal 1

9:20 pm: Women’s 100m freestyle semifinal 2

9:28 pm: Men’s 200m backstroke semifinal 1

9:37 pm: Men’s 200m backstroke semifinal 2

9:54 pm: Women’s 200m butterfly final

10:03 pm: Men’s 100m freestyle final

10:11 pm: Women’s 200m breaststroke semifinal 1

10:20 pm: Women’s 200m breaststroke semifinal 2

10:29 pm: Men’s 200m individual medley semifinal 1

10:38 pm: Men’s 200m individual medley semifinal 2

10:55 pm: Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay

Diving

3:00 pm: Men’s synchronized 3m springboard finals

August 11th - Day 6

Swimming

12:02 pm: Men’s 50m freestyle heats

12:26 pm: Women’s 800m freestyle heats

12:26 pm: Men’s 100m freestyle heats

1:16 pm: Men’s 100m butterfly heats

1:36 pm: Women’s 200m backstroke heats

9:03 pm: Men’s 50m freestyle semifinal 1

9:10 pm: Men’s 50m freestyle semifinal 2

9:17 pm: Women’s 200m breaststroke final

9:26 pm: Men’s 200m backstroke final

9:35 pm: Women’s 200m backstroke semifinal 1

9:44 pm: Women’s 200m backstroke semifinal 2

10:01 pm: Men’s 200m individual medley final

10:18 pm: Women’s 100m freestyle

10:34 pm: Men’s 100m butterfly semifinal 1

10:42 pm: Men’s 100m butterfly semifinal 2

August 12th - Day 7

Swimming

12:02 pm: Women’s 50m freestyle heats

12:40 pm: Men’s 1500m freestyle heats

2:30 pm: Women’s 4x100m medley relay heats

2:48 pm: Men’s 4x100m medley relay heats

9:03 pm: Women’s 200m backstroke final

9:12 pm: Men’s 100m butterfly final

9:20 pm: Women’s 800m freestyle final

9:44 pm: Men’s 50m freestyle final

9:59 pm: Women’s 50m freestyle semifinal 1

10:06 pm: Women’s 50m freestyle semifinal 1

Diving

2:30 pm: Women’s 3m springboard preliminary

August 13th - Day 8

Swimming

9:03 pm: Women’s 50m freestyle final

9:11 pm: Women’s 1500m freestyle final

9:49 pm: Women’s 4x100m medley relay final

10:04 pm: Men’s 4x100m medley relay final

Diving

3:00 pm: Women’s 3m springboard semifinal

August 14th - Day 9

Diving

3:00 pm: Women’s 3m springboard final

August 15th - Day 10

Marathon Swimming

8:00 am: Women’s 10km marathon final

Diving

2:15 pm: Men’s 3m springboard preliminary

August 16th - Day 11

Marathon Swimming

8:00 am: Men’s 10km marathon final

Diving

9:00 am: Men’s 3m springboard semifinal

5:00 pm: Men’s 3m springboard final

August 17th - Day 12

Diving

2:00 pm: Women’s 10m platform preliminary

August 18th - Day 13

Diving

9:00 am: Women’s 10m platform semifinal

3:00 pm: Women’s 10m platform final

August 19th - Day 14

Diving

3:00 pm: Men’s 10m platform preliminary

August 20th - Day 15

Diving

10:00 am: Men’s 10m platform semifinal

3:30 pm: Men’s 10m platform final

How to Live Stream:

NBCUniversal’s networks and digital platforms will be showing nearly 7,000 hours of programing over 19 days during the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will also live stream coverage of the Games for pay TV subscribers via TV Everywhere. You can download the NBC Sports app to your Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox or Roku or use the iOS, Android or Windows Phone apps.

You can also live stream Olympic matches from NBC here .