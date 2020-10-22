These Super Comfy Socks Can Help Boost Your Energy While Working From Home
SOCKS WITH BENEFITS
Compression socks have long been stereotyped as ugly, ill-fitting, and reserved for the elderly. Since 2017, Comrad has been working hard to change this narrative by helping people discover the power compression has on everyday wellness. Compression socks squeeze your legs and feet, helping to improve circulation through the veins; better circulation means fresh and oxygenated blood is consistently flowing throughout your body.
What makes Comrad a step above other compression socks? Comrad uses graduated compression, which helps blood flow back to the heart instead of pooling in the feet. They can help reduce soreness after working out or can help increase your energy if you're on your feet all day. Also, these socks are COMFY! The padded toes, heel cushion, and slide-free cuffs make wearing them a treat for your feet. And forget about foul odors! Antimicrobial technology keeps Comrad socks fresher for longer. Daily Beast readers can use the exclusive code DAILYBEAST25 for 25% off any purchase.
One of Comrad's most popular styles, the Knee-High Compression Socks ($69) are perfect for working out or working from home.
Knee-High Compression Socks
3-Pack, Available in 4 colors
Billed as “the best ankle sock ever,” the Allies Ankle Compression Socks ($69) are lightweight and have enhanced support for your arches and heels.
Allies Ankle Compression Socks
6-pack, Available in 6 colors
The Companions 3-Pack Solids has your classic everyday sock covered.
Companions 3-Pack Solids
3-pack, Available in 7 colors
