Conan O’Brien Ends TBS Show for New, Weekly Program on HBO Max
NEW BEGINNINGS
After 10 years on air, Conan O’Brien is ending his TBS show—and launching an entirely new program within the WarnerMedia family. On Tuesday The Wrap reported that Conan will end next June, making way for his new variety series on HBO Max. In a statement to The Wrap, O’Brien said, “In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.’ I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”
O’Brien wrote for series including Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons before landing his own behind-the-desk gig in 1993, when he took over for David Letterman on NBC’s Late Night. In 2009, he took over The Tonight Show but, after an infamously messy public ordeal, O’Brien and his staff accepted a settlement to leave NBC as the network installed Jay Leno as host. Months later, O’Brien launched his TBS series. Conan has been eyeing a shake-up for years. At one point, it appeared the program might go weekly; a year later, the show began laying the groundwork for a new, more digitally focused approach. Now it seems the beloved comedian will be able to start from scratch.