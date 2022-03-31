Concern Grows Over Beijing Spy Trial of Australian Journalist Cheng Lei
CENSORED
The high-profile criminal trial of Australian-Chinese television anchorwoman Cheng Lei began Thursday behind closed doors in a Beijing courtroom despite calls for transparency. Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher was physically blocked from attending the trial in which Cheng is faces 10 years for spilling “state secrets.” Fletcher, speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, said he was disappointed not to attend. “This is deeply concerning, unsatisfactory, and regrettable,” Fletcher said. “We can have no confidence in the validity of a process which is conducted in secret.” Cheng disappeared in August 2020 and has been prohibited from speaking to her children, who live in Australia. She was working for the English language CGTN when she was arrested. Beijing has since wiped out all references to the dual national. Her family say she is innocent and have no idea why she is being tried.