Concerns for 2 PhD Students After Sudden Disappearance

A PBS employee who served in the United States Marine Corps has died several days after allegedly being shot by her estranged husband. Ivy Unruh was just 25 years old when police say Joshua Orlando, 29, shot her outside her apartment in Wichita, Kansas. He then called the police to report the shooting. When officers arrived, he was taken into custody and booked in Sedgwick County Jail. His initial charge of aggravated battery was later upgraded to first-degree murder. Unruh worked as an engineer at PBS Kansas, where the station head, Victor Hogstrom, called her “trustworthy” and “very motivated.” Hogstrom also said Unruh worked well with people and was very intelligent. “We’re all missing her from here,” he added. According to police, Unruh and Orlando were still married but had been separated at the time of the killing. The crime is being investigated as a domestic violence homicide. A GoFundMe set up in Unruh’s honor said, “she had the courage to walk away from a dangerous situation, yet tragically, her life was still taken.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1PBS Employee Dies After Being Shot Outside HomeTRAGIC LOSSIvy Unruh was just 25 years old when she was fatally shot.
- 2Concerns for 2 PhD Students After Sudden DisappearanceSEARCH UNDERWAYThe two friends haven’t been seen since last Thursday.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 70% Off Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Spring SaleHOT IN HERELovehoney’s Red Heart sale is full of massive price drops on vibrators, couples’ toys, male masturbators, and lingerie.
- 3Airline Cancels 20,000 Flights Because of Trump’s WarFUELING RESENTMENTThe president’s actions are having consequences around the world, especially when it comes to aviation.
- 4Mystery of Missing Hiker, 61, Ends in TragedyUNEXPECTED CONDITIONSThe weather had been good when he set out. Then the snow hit.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 5Spain’s Top Matador Gored by Bull in Comeback FightRAGING BULLJosé Antonio Morante de la Puebla required two hours of surgery after the bull struck him in a particularly delicate area.
- 6Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Who Wrote Classic Hits Dies at 79STAR AT HIS FEETThe British-born musician wrote the rock anthem “Feelin’ Alright.”
- 7Plane Plows Into Powerlines in Terrifying CrashFLIGHT FAILUREThe pilot had been airborne for only around 10 minutes.
- 8Pilots Facing Punishment Over Giant Penis Flight PatternsROGER THATA routine turning drill turned into an exercise in sky-scrawled smut.
Shop with ScoutedThis Smart Litter Box Makes Cleanup (Almost) EffortlessPURR-SONALIZED BUISNESSThe AI-powered litter box self-scoops, disassembles for easy rinsing, and tracks “cat-tivity” inside and out.
- 9Two Planes Abort Landing After Terrifying Near MissMID-AIR SCAREBoth cockpits received collision alerts.
- 10Singer Josh Groban Reveals Engagement to Theater ActressPRINCESS TREATMENTGroban proposed after three years with the actress.
Concerns for 2 PhD Students After Sudden Disappearance
Two University of South Florida doctoral students and friends, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, have been missing since April 16. Limon, 27, was last seen at his home in Tampa at 9 a.m. last Thursday, while Bristy, also 27, was last seen on campus that same day at the Natural & Environmental Sciences Building at 10 a.m., according to the University of South Florida Police Department. Limon, who is studying geography, environmental science, and policy, and Bristy, who is studying chemical engineering, were both reported missing by a mutual acquaintance late the next afternoon after they could not be reached. Authorities stated, “Missing person reports were initiated, and both individuals were entered into FCIC/NCIC missing persons databases.” Detectives with the University of South Florida Police Department are working with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to locate the two students. Anyone with information about their disappearance is asked to contact the University of South Florida Police Department at 813-974-2628.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney, an award-winning sex-positive brand and retailer, recently launched its annual Red Heart Sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 70 percent across all categories, from premium vibrators and wands to male maturbators and even lingerie. Aside from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this is one of the best sales Lovehoney has offered to date.
Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis.
Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Lovense Lush 4 App-Controlled Vibrating Egg. This app-controlled G-spot stimulator allows you and your partner to get intimate even when apart.
Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.
From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit.
A major airline group is canceling more than 20,000 flights due to the energy crisis caused by President Donald Trump’s war with Iran. Lufthansa Group, which has over 300 subsidiaries, including the major German carrier Lufthansa, said the cuts would be made over the next six months to ease the squeeze on it from the fuel shortage and surging prices. Between May and October, the group expects to save 40,000 metric tons of jet fuel, and has already announced which flights are on the chopping block. It comes as Iran has forced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping passage off its west coast through which around one-fifth of all of the world’s oil supply flows during peacetime. The closure has caused gas prices to soar, including to more than $4 a gallon at the pump in the U.S., spiking global markets and transferring the pressure of Trump’s war back onto him. Europe, made up largely of countries that are close U.S. allies, is expected to be hardest hit by the strait’s closure, as it gets over 40 percent of its jet fuel supply via it, The New York Times reports, citing Macquarie Group.
A 61-year-old hiker who went missing over the weekend has been found dead. Kent Wood’s family reported the West Roxbury, Massachusetts, man as missing after losing contact with him on Saturday as he hiked in the White Mountains in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said his body was found on Tuesday night, five and a half miles from his vehicle on the Kinsman Pond Trail, four days after he arrived at the Lafayette Campground in Lincoln. A search had been launched that morning, which included an Army National Guard Helicopter Team. The department said it was “warm temperatures and clear skies” when he set off Saturday morning, but loved ones lost contact with him that afternoon, and bad weather rolled in the next day. “While gathering information on where to search, rescuers learned that Wood was prepared for warmer conditions and not the 3–5 inches of snow that had fallen between Sunday and Monday,” the department added. Rescuers carried his remains off the trail, arriving Wednesday morning. “It is still winter in the mountains with deep snow, precipitation, and freezing temperatures,” the department added in its warning to visitors.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.
Spain’s top matador, José Antonio Morante de la Puebla, has been seriously injured after a bull gored him during a comeback performance in Seville. The bull charged, tossed, and drove its horn into Morante as he lay on the sand during a sold-out show marking his return to the bullring after his shock retirement last year. Doctors said the horn perforated Morante’s rectum, leaving a “very serious” injury that required more than two hours of surgery. He is widely considered to be his generation’s best bullfighter, and has drawn acclaim for his “mastery of the cape” and a certain “mysticism” to his performances, The Times reported. His return had energized Seville’s bullfighting festival, attracting younger audiences and selling out shows. Spain holds roughly 1,500 bullfights annually, however attendance has declined amid growing concerns over animal cruelty. Morante posted a photo on Instagram from his hospital room, captioned “One more step master.”
Dave Mason, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member who co-founded the iconic U.K. band Traffic, has died at 79. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason,” a spokesperson for the Mason family said, adding that he died on April 19 at his home in Gardnerville, Nevada. Fronted by Steve Winwood, Traffic formed in 1967 and forged a psychedelic and blues-influenced rock sound. The band scored worldwide hits with “Feelin’ Alright,” which was later covered by Joe Cocker, and “Hole In My Shoe”. Both songs were written and sung by Mason. After leaving Traffic, Mason embarked on a solo career (including the 1977 hit “We Just Disagree”) and worked with artists including Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, and Fleetwood Mac. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. His family posted on Instagram that Mason passed away after cooking dinner, with his dog Star at his feet. “He passed away peacefully, in his favorite chair... A storybook ending. On his own terms. Which is how he lived his life right up until the end. He leaves a lasting imprint on the soundtrack of our lives and the hearts he has lifted.” Last June, Mason cancelled all his future live work due to “ongoing health issues.” No cause of death was announced.
A light aircraft attempting low-altitude maneuvers crashed after striking power lines on Monday, leaving the pilot critically injured and knocking out electricity in parts of the surrounding area. Footage posted on social media shows the single-engine plane descending close to utility lines near a California airport with a history of safety concerns. The plan clips the lines, flips over, and plunges into the ground. The aircraft crashed into a parking lot near a commercial area, where emergency responders later found the 70-year-old pilot outside the wreckage in critical condition. The plane, a Cessna operated by Vista Aviation, had been performing repeated flight patterns when the accident occurred, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The pilot had been airborne for only around 10 minutes. A bystander who helped rescue the man told local media that his injuries were severe, describing a chaotic effort to free him from the wreckage before emergency crews arrived. The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the crash.
Finnish air force cadet pilots have landed themselves in trouble after a routine turning drill turned into an exercise in sky-scrawled smut. Graphic loops in the shape of large penises were spotted on Flightradar after two Grob G 115 propeller planes took off from the Finnish city of Jyväskylä on April 13 and made a series of unusual maneuvers, The Telegraph reported. The students behind the stunt are trainees on Finland’s pilot reserve officer course, based at the Tikkakoski academy. A Finnish air force spokesman said the cadets will face “disciplinary” measures, adding: “The air force requires soldiers to follow good manners and rules of conduct, and if these are deviated from, it will be responded to in an appropriate manner.” Officials stressed that no one was endangered and that the aircraft stayed on its assigned route throughout. It’s far from the first sexual airborne doodling scandal. RAF pilots carved a 40-mile phallus across the skies of Lincolnshire and north Wales in October 2021, while Russian carrier Pobeda managed a similar feat in November 2020—apparently in a tribute to footballer Artem Dzyuba.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Self-cleaning litter boxes may sound convenient, but they often fall short—requiring long-term maintenance that standard boxes do not. Petlibro’s newly launched Luma Smart Litter Box addresses common pain points thanks to its removable parts and smart technology, which let you monitor your cat’s activity and overall health. Aside from automatic self-scooping, the Luma Smart Litter Box also tracks bathroom behavior over time and alerts cat parents to unusual patterns, making it an integral part of preventative healthcare.
The Luma also features in-app AI waste analysis, daily weight updates, built-in fan order controls, and a detachable box for easy rinsing. It can differentiate between cats to learn what each needs as it’s used, making it perfect for multi-cat households. At its core, Petlibro uses thoughtful technology to make hidden pet health signals visible—without adding stress or complexity to daily life.
Two passenger jets came dangerously close to colliding mid-landing, forcing a terrifying last-second safety maneuver. The near miss unfolded at John F. Kennedy International Airport, where Republic Airways Flight 4464 had to abruptly pull up after drifting off course and flying “too close” to Jazz Aviation Flight 554, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The planes—one arriving from Indianapolis, the other from Toronto—closed in to roughly half a mile apart and just 350 feet at the same altitude. Air traffic controllers quickly intervened. “You are flying through the approach course of runway 31 left. Correct immediately,” one warned, while another told the second aircraft to “climb and maintain 3,000 (feet)” as nearby traffic was “overshooting the parallel.” Both cockpits received collision alerts. Republic said its crew followed a “resolution advisory” and “executed a go-around to land without further incident.” Jazz Aviation said its crew “took immediate action,” adding: “Safety is our top priority.” The flight landed safely. The FAA is investigating, alongside the National Transportation Safety Board. On April 18, two Southwest planes nearly collided at Nashville International Airport as one landed and another took off on a parallel runway, according to reports.
Grammy-nominated singer Josh Groban, 45, is engaged. The “You Raise Me Up” crooner revealed that English theater actress Natalie McQueen, 36, said yes—with a little help from Disney. The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post, writing, “MY BEST FRIEND SAID YES!!! Sharing this life with you is my happiest place,” before thanking Disney Weddings for making the day “so magical.” The pair first went public with their relationship in 2023, hard-launching it on Valentine’s Day with a cozy photo of the two in bed. “Happy Valentine’s Day to this remarkable woman who makes me so gosh dang stupid happy,” Groban wrote at the time. Prior to the pair’s Disney-filled engagement, the theme park had long been part of the couple’s love story. Groban previously shared snaps from the pair’s first trip together in September 2023, posting a carousel of photos showing them kissing in front of Cinderella Castle and riding the Tron Lightcycle Run. He called it an “epic week,” complete with rides, green beer, and a sweltering Disney Halloween celebration in 92-degree heat.