‘Two and a Half Men’ Star Conchata Ferrell Dies at 77

Actress Conchata Ferrell, famous for her role as housekeeper Berta in Two and a Half Men, has died at age 77 following a cardiac arrest, according to Deadline. “She was a beautiful human,” her Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer wrote on Twitter. “Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.” Ferrell appeared in scores of movies, TV shows, and plays over her long career and was nominated for an Emmy in 1992 for her work on L.A. Law. She reportedly died surrounded by family at Sherman Oaks Hospital in California.