Travel to the World's Most Famous Luxury Car Competition

While nothing changed travel quite like the plane, few things are so romanticized in travel as the car. Road trips, driving down desert highways, whipping down a tree-lined French country road, winding through the Atlas mountains—it’s an iconic part of travel. And there is also something so alluring about collecting cars and the society that surrounds this passion.

That’s why this month’s selection for our series on gorgeous travel-related books (Just Booked) is Assouline’s new tome The Concours. A detailed, fascinating look at the Concours d’Elegance, it’s an excellent introduction for the unfamiliar into this world of glamorous cars, and glamorous people.

What once started over a hundred years ago as a competition for high-end carriages is today a global series of competitions held over three quarters of the year with a brand new club (the Concours Club in Miami) dedicated to its culture. The book’s pages are full of beautiful shots of collector cars, celebrities, titans of industry, and the leisurely class. So the next time somebody says they want to take you to an auto show, don’t turn up your nose.

The Concours published by Assouline ($175)