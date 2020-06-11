CHEAT SHEET
Conde Nast VP Resigns Amid Accusations of Racism: Report
Conde Nast vice president Matt Duckor has resigned after staff accused him of favoring white on-camera talent, Business Insider reports. Duckor, who heads video content for several of the publisher’s marquee titles like Architectural Digest, Vogue, and Bon Appetit, repeatedly refused to feature more people of color on camera, according to staff who spoke to BI, and old tweets where he disparaged gay people and Asians resurfaced Tuesday. An email from Conde Nast Entertainment chief Oren Katzeff, himself the subject of staff ire for old offensive tweets, reportedly announced Duckor’s departure. The editor of Bon Appetit resigned Monday amid allegations or racism and pay disparity. The magazine issued an apology Wednesday morning.