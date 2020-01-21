CHEAT SHEET
    Condors’ Brandon Manning Suspended 5 Games for Racial Slur

    Emma Tucker

    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

    Bakersfield Condors defenseman Brandon Manning has been suspended five games by the American Hockey League without pay for using a racial slur against an opponent during a Monday game against the Ontario Reign. “This is a very serious matter, we are disappointed by Brandon’s comment and we fully support the American Hockey League’s decision,” said Condors General Manager Keith Gretzky in a statement. It is unclear what the 29-year-old said to the Reign player to cause the suspension. Following his suspension announcement, Manning said in a statement, “Last night I made comments to an opposing player that were stupid and offensive,” adding, “After the game I spoke with the opposing player in person, which I’m very grateful for. He allowed me to apologize and I took full responsibility for what I said.” 

    Read it at Sports Net